The family of the late World Cup hero, Jack Charlton, say they hope a documentary about his life and legacy will give people a new insight into the man behind the footballer.

Jack Charlton

'Finding Jack Charlton' retells the extraordinary story of his time as the Irish Republic's national football team manager in the 80s and 90s and captures the adoration felt by fans then and now.

The film juxtaposes clips of Jack's larger-than-life character with intimate footage of him at home with his wife Pat in the last year of his life, as she supports him through his struggles with dementia.

Jack Charlton with his wife Pat

ITV News reporter Emma Wilkinson, Jack's granddaughter, sat down with her uncle John Charlton, Jack's eldest son, to discuss the documentary and what they hope people take away from it.

John said: "All we wanted was for this to be a true reflection of him and I think this does that - it gives a new insight into who he was. He was a brilliant man.

"I don't think you'll find many people who don't know someone who has been affected by dementia, it's a horrible disease, but throughout the making of this film memories kept coming back to him and it is very uplifting at times. I think many families will be able to relate to those ups and downs", he added.

