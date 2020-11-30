Known for his humorous paintings of life in the city, Sheffield artist Joe Scarborough has donated some of his work to a very serious cause.

The painter who describes the city's hospitals as the jewel in Sheffield's crown, has become an ambassador for Sheffield Hospitals Charity, in time for the launch of their Christmas Campaign.

He's added some of his pictures to an online action that wants to raise £10,000. The festive fund aims to spread cheer on the wards, and will be used to buy things like radio sets for isolating patients, and to provide calm spaces to protect staff well being.

Joe is currently isolating because he is in his eighties, but says he wants to inspire everyone to use their own talents to do their bit.

I think it's bringing out the entrepreneurship of a lot of people. What ever field you're in, even if your skill is making buns, you can help, go out and do it Joe Scarborough - Artist

Sheffield Hospitals Charity says the Christmas Campaign is a "thank you" to the hard working staff at NHS settings across the city, as well as a way to make life more comfortable for the patients who will be staying in hospital this Christmas.

It's been a really challenging year for us in terms of fund raising, we have not been able to do events and different kinds of fund raising. We have some paintings from Jo, some pieces from David Walliams, Antony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Ronny O'Sullavan. So if you want a unique Christmas present, take a bid in our auction, and in the process help the patients and staff at the hospitals Gareth Aston - Sheffield Hospitals Charity

You can find out more about the Christmas Campaign here.