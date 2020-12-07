Cannabis plants with estimated street value of £200,000 seized in Hull raid

A man has been charged with drug offences following the discovery of a cannabis 'factory' in Hull containing almost 400 plants with an estimated street value of £200,000.

Simas Zalys, 25, of St Matthews Street in the city, is charged with the production or being concerned in the production of a controlled drug and abstracting electricity.

The discovery was made by officers from the Hull Central Neighbourhood team who executed a misuse of drugs warrant at the address on December 6th

Also seized was sophisticated equipment used to cultivate cannabis.