Rob Burrows meets Burrows Seven, the fund-raising racehorse named in his honour

Former Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrows has inspired yet another project - following on from the phenomenal success of Kevin Sinfield's marathon challenge in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, which has raised more than £2.5 million.

Now its hoped a racehorse - named Burrow Seven in Rob's honour - is to raise even more cash to fund research into the illness.

The Burrow Seven project invites anyone to become a part of the thoroughbred's career with all profits it makes going to MND. Jockey Joe will be wearing racing silks in the colours of Leeds Rhinos' blue and yellow. Rachel Townsend reports.