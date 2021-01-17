New vaccination centres set to open in York and Lincolnshire

The first mass COVID vaccination sites in our region are due to open tomorrow as the NHS ramps up its immunisation programme.

The centres, Askham Bar park and ride in York and the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Lincolnshire, are two of the ten large-scale hubs across the country which go live on Monday 18 January.

The aim is to deliver around 1500 vaccinations there every day to patients as well as health and social care staff.

People who are aged 80 and over, and who live up to 45 minutes drive from the facilities, are being invited to book a COVID jab at one of these centres.

The NHS says that alternatively, people can choose to be contacted by their local GP vaccination service, to be immunised closer to home.

Meanwhile, the Government has urged people to help support those aged over 80 to receive their vaccination.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "We recognise that so many people want to support our NHS so health and care workers can continue to save lives, and now is your chance to get involved by helping the remaining people aged 80 and over get their jabs."