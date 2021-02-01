A couple travelled over 170 miles from London to Donna Nook to visit the seals - despite the attraction being closed because of lockdown.The Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust has revealed the pair were just among a number of people breaking lockdown rules by attempting to visit the Donna Nook seal viewing area after lockdown restrictions were put into place.Donna Nook covers more than 10km of coastline between Grainthorpe Haven, Saltfleet, and the Saltfleetby-Theddlethorpe National Nature Reserve.

They were all turned away without being able to see the seals. Spokesperson, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust

The couple had travelled an estimated 177 miles to the site, which has been closed for most of the seal pup season due to coronavirus restrictions to stop people travelling long distances and forming crowds.A spokesperson for the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust said: "We had introduced a booking system to limit numbers of people visiting Donna Nook but with the announcement of the November lockdown, the seal viewing area had to close.

Seals at Donna Nook National Nature Reserve, North Lincolnshire.

"The wardens did a great job responding to the Government guidance and changing situation."We would like to thank the vast majority of people who did comply and stayed away from the nature reserve."Unfortunately, a few people did still turn up including a couple who had travelled from London."They were all turned away without being able to see the seals."But it seems the London couple weren't alone in trying to visit the spectacular that is the grey seal colony.Residents in North Somercotes which borders Donna Nook, say they have witnessed groups trying to visit the seals and praised the wardens for turning them away.Alwyn Drewery, vice chairman of North Somercotes Parish Council said: "I live on a farm nearby and we've had a few groups trying it on saying they didn't know about the closure."I've got to say to be fair to the wildlife trust wardens have been really good at picking them up and sending them on when they spot them."