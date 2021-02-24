Scunthorpe ambulance crew save elderly patient from scam

Yvette Ray and Chris Gough were attending to a patient in Scunthorpe when they established that something wasn't right about a visitor the patient had had the day before.

Some individuals had knocked on the elderly patients door claiming to be trained tradesman who wanted to have a look at his roof.

They said they needed a sum of £9,000 to buy some new roof timbers but they needed the money upfront before coming back with the supplies. I went outside to have a look at the man’s roof and it looked in good condition to me. Yvette Ray, Ambulance technician

Once the crew established that their patient had supplied the cold-calling strangers with a cheque, and that his cheque book and bank cards were missing, Yvette immediately rang the bank to cancel his cards and cheques.

The crew could tell he was "very vulnerable" because of his age and the fact he was living alone.

My heart was just breaking for him in that moment as he was starting to panic that he was going to have all his money taken out of his account. Yvette Ray, Ambulance technician

Yvette and Chris also contacted the patient’s family so they could help him with setting up his new bank cards and cheque book.

We don’t see what we did as going ‘above and beyond’ because we wanted to make sure that the gentleman was going to be looked after long after we left the scene. Chris Gough, Paramedic

Yvette rang the police to let them know what had happened.

Rogue traders and fraudsters will often target elderly or vulnerable people in their homes, making them feel intimidated or threatened into taking up services or handing over cash they may not have. It can be an extremely frightening experience, especially for those living alone. Detective Sergeant Ben Robinson, Humberside Police

Police are urging people to be aware of doorstep fraud. They say you should never sign a contract or hand over money at the door, always talk to someone you trust first.

You can find out more information on Age UK's website.