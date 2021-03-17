7-year-old's Yorkshire three peaks challenge for 'mummy in heaven'

A seven-year-old from Leeds who lost his mum to cancer is hoping to raise thousands for the hospice that supported her.

Jacob Newson will climb Yorkshire's three peaks in June with his dad Andrew in memory of his mum, Andrea, who died aged 49 from breast cancer.

Jacob with dad, Andrew and mum, Andrea Credit: Andrew Newson

The aspiring RAF pilot will wear his flying suit for the gruelling three-day 7,000 feet hike up Ingleborough, Whernside and Pen-y-Ghent in the Yorkshire Dales.

"I've been doing push-ups, one arm push-ups. I've even been doing them at school in preparation", he said.

"And when I've finished, my mummy in heaven is going to be so happy."

Jacob is no stranger to fundraising challenges, having done multiple charity walks raising more than £30,000 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Jacob after completing one of his many fundraising challenges Credit: Andrew Newson

But Jacob and his dad decided their biggest challenge yet had to be in memory of one of Andrea's final wishes.

"We were talking with Andrea about her funeral and her not wanting people to buy flowers. Instead she wanted the money to be donated to the hospice", said Andrew.

"As a result of that we decided to do this fundraiser for the hospice."

Andrea who worked as an analyst for the NHS for 20 years, was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in October 2019.

She lost her 18 month battle with cancer two days after Christmas. In the final stages, St Gemma's hospice in Leeds helped the family spend their last few days together over Christmas at home.

"She'd be amazingly proud of him", said Andrew.

"She was a fantastic mother and she was always proud of his achievements and everything he's done so far in his life."

The pair have already raised over £12,000 and hope the money will go on to support other families deal with losses like their own.