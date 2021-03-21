Widow’s describes smart motorway safety advert as ‘silly’
A widow whose husband died on a smart section of the M1 motorway has described a road safety advert as 'silly' and 'crass'
Claire Mercer's partner Jason was killed, on a stretch of motorway in Sheffield which has no hard shoulder in June 2019.
I didn't think it was the real advert at first, I thought it was a spoof. It's just such a silly, crass way to get across a serious message, in such a surreal manner.
She continued, 'It's only when the imagery started to sink in that I though this can't be real. It can't be real. Most people who've been killed or injured in this way weren't in their cars.' when describing he Highways England advert.
We are determined to do all we can to make our roads as safe as possible and although the tone of the campaign is light-hearted, it is designed to deliver life-saving information in an accessible and memorable way and to keep people safe.