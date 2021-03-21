Widow’s describes smart motorway safety advert as ‘silly’

A widow whose husband died on a smart section of the M1 motorway has described a road safety advert as 'silly' and 'crass'

Claire Mercer's partner Jason was killed, on a stretch of motorway in Sheffield which has no hard shoulder in June 2019.

Claire and Jason Mercer

I didn't think it was the real advert at first, I thought it was a spoof. It's just such a silly, crass way to get across a serious message, in such a surreal manner.

She continued, 'It's only when the imagery started to sink in that I though this can't be real. It can't be real. Most people who've been killed or injured in this way weren't in their cars.' when describing he Highways England advert.