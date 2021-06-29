Barnsley have named Markus Schopp as their head coach.

The 47 year old joins the Reds from Austrian side Hartberg, where he led them to their highest league finish and to the Europa League.

Schopp fills the void left by Valerian Ismael who left the club for West Brom last week. Ismael guided the Tykes to the Championship play offs last season.

It’s great to come to a country where football is so big, so traditional, especially in South Yorkshire. There are so many clubs and they are so famous and Barnsley, for me, is one of those teams. I will help Barnsley get to where they have been in the last year, I will do everything for that. Markus Schopp

Co-chairman, Paul Conway, said: "We are very excited that Markus has signed with Barnsley and will continue the growth of our football club. He has had a remarkable career as a player and has been phenomenal growing Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga on a small budget. I am sure all in the town of Barnsley and our 11,000 seasonal members can't wait for the season to start."