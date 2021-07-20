Meet the Yorkshire Team GB women's footballers kicking off their Olympics
The Great Britain women's football team are kicking off the opening day of the Olympics with a match against Chile this morning (21 July).
The line up includes defenders and best friends Millie Bright from Sheffield and Rachel Daly from Harrogate.
Millie Bright
Mille has played for Chelsea since 2014, she is currently vice-captain at the club and is a regular England international. She previously played for Doncaster Belles, Leeds Ladies and represented England on the under-19 and under-23 national teams. It will be her first time at the Olympics.
Rachel Daly
It will be also be an Olympic debut for Rachel Daly, the defender plays for Houston Dash and England. Daly has represented England at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, and Under-23 levels. She was voted Houston Dash’s most valuable player for 2018 after scoring a career-high 10 goals.
The women's team will be competing for just the second time in their history.