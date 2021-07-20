Meet the Yorkshire Team GB women's footballers kicking off their Olympics

The Great Britain women's football team are kicking off the opening day of the Olympics with a match against Chile this morning (21 July).

Members of the Team GB women's football team leaving London for the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: PA Images

The line up includes defenders and best friends Millie Bright from Sheffield and Rachel Daly from Harrogate.

Millie Bright

Team GB's Millie Bright is from Sheffield. Credit: PA Images

Mille has played for Chelsea since 2014, she is currently vice-captain at the club and is a regular England international. She previously played for Doncaster Belles, Leeds Ladies and represented England on the under-19 and under-23 national teams. It will be her first time at the Olympics.

Rachel Daly

Team GB's Rachel Daly is from Harrogate. Credit: PA Images

It will be also be an Olympic debut for Rachel Daly, the defender plays for Houston Dash and England. Daly has represented England at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, and Under-23 levels. She was voted Houston Dash’s most valuable player for 2018 after scoring a career-high 10 goals.

The women's team will be competing for just the second time in their history.