Meet the Yorkshire Team GB women's footballers kicking off their Olympics

Best friends Millie Bright and Rachel Daly are in action today (21 July) for their first match of the games against Chile. Credit: PA Images

The Great Britain women's football team are kicking off the opening day of the Olympics with a match against Chile this morning (21 July).

Members of the Team GB women's football team leaving London for the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: PA Images

The line up includes defenders and best friends Millie Bright from Sheffield and Rachel Daly from Harrogate.

  • Millie Bright

Team GB's Millie Bright is from Sheffield. Credit: PA Images

Mille has played for Chelsea since 2014, she is currently vice-captain at the club and is a regular England international. She previously played for Doncaster Belles, Leeds Ladies and represented England on the under-19 and under-23 national teams. It will be her first time at the Olympics.

  • Rachel Daly

Team GB's Rachel Daly is from Harrogate. Credit: PA Images

It will be also be an Olympic debut for Rachel Daly, the defender plays for Houston Dash and England. Daly has represented England at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, and Under-23 levels. She was voted Houston Dash’s most valuable player for 2018 after scoring a career-high 10 goals.

The women's team will be competing for just the second time in their history.