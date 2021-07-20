Olympic Lookahead: Leeds triathlete Jess Learmonth has eyes set on gold

Play video

Video Report by Chris Dawkes

Leeds triathlete Jess Learmonth will compete in her first Olympic Games after being inspired by the Brownlee Brothers at London 2012.

However, because of coronavirus restrictions, her boyfriend Jon, who took a year off work to support her Olympic dream, won't be in the stands in Tokyo to support her.

Jon built Jess a gym in their garden during lockdown - fitting it with kettles and radiators to simulate the humidity of Japan.

"I couldn't do anything without Jon," Jess said.

"I literally wouldn't be sat her doing this and also it's quite a boring life being a triathlete - you can't go out having fun."

Jon said: "If I didn't train with her I'd never see her!"

Jess has won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games three years ago and also finished second at the recent Leeds leg of the World Triathlon Series.

She will be joined by fellow Leeds-based triathletes Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jonny Brownlee when she competes in Japan.