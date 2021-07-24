Tokyo Olympics 2020: Day One

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic games has got off to a cracking start for our region's athletes following last night's spectacular opening ceremony.

The event, which was delayed for 12 months, is being held behind closed doors and is the most historic games in its history.

Charlotte Fry on her horse Everdale Credit: Friso Gentsch/DPA/PA Images

Scarborough's Charlotte Fry had an Olympic Games debut to savour as she cruised into the individual dressage final at Tokyo's Equestrian Park.

The 25-year-old, whose late mother Laura rode for Britain in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, topped her qualifying group with Everdale on a score of 77.096 per cent.

Two riders from each of six groups - plus the next six-best finishers - will contest Wednesday's individual final.

Max Litchfield Credit: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images

Swimmer Max Litchfield from Pontefract qualified for tomorrow's 400m Individual Medley Final.

He was the last competitor to make it to the showpiece men's event, claiming the final qualifying position in a time of 4:10.20

James Wilby from York safely secured his passage into the breaststroke semi-finals in a time of 58.99.

He finished second in his heat behind Michael Andrew of the United States.

James Wilby Credit: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images

Marcus Ellis from Huddersfield also secured a win in the mixed doubles alongside partner Lauren Smith.

The duo beat France's Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue in an impressive start to the games. They will face Team Canada on Sunday.