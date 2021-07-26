Matty Lee takes diving gold as Tom Pidcock wins historic mountain bike gold

Tom Daley and Matty Lee got hold of gold. Credit: AP

Matty Lee has claimed a stunning gold in the synchronised 10 metres platform in Tokyo with Tom Daley.

The nerveless duo finished with 471.81 points having never dropped out of the top two and took the Olympic title 1.23 points ahead of China, with the Russian Olympic Committee third.

The pair started well after an inward one-and-a-half somersault pike in the first round and continued their form to lead with two rounds left.

China's poor dive - a score of 73.44 points was ranked sixth in the fourth round - left the route to gold open for Daley and Lee.

They scored 93.96 in the fourth round with an impressive backwards three-and-a-half somersaults pike to take charge.

A fifth dive - a reverse three-and-a-half somersaults tuck - earned 89.76 points to put the pressure on China ahead of the final round.

The British pair were 1.74 points ahead and an impressive forward four-and-half somersault tuck earned them 101.01 points and China could not catch them with their final effort.

Matty Lee said:

In 2018 I moved my whole life to London from Leeds, I had nothing really in London. Our aim was to get an Olympic medal and for it to go the way we wanted it to is awesome. I owe a lot to Tom because he has taught me a lot. Matty Lee

In mountain biking Tom Pidcock, from Leeds, underlined his status as the most exciting young cyclist in Britain as he stormed to victory in the men's Olympic mountain bike race in Izu.

Having already collected junior or under-23 world titles in cyclo-cross, mountain biking and on the road, the 21-year-old Yorkshireman took things to another level with an Olympic crown on Monday as he rode clear of the field, having time to grab a Union flag and hold it aloft as he crossed the line.

Tom Pidcock won by such a distance he had time to collect a Union Jack before he crossed the finish line. Credit: AP

Even with the celebrations, his margin of victory was 20 seconds over world number one Mathias Flueckiger - the only man who had looked capable of staying in touching distance once Pidcock had made his move midway through the 28.25km race.

The watching crowd - not subject to the same restrictions as those in Tokyo - were denied the hotly anticipated battle with Mathieu van der Poel, who crashed heavily in front of Pidcock early in the race before withdrawing on the fifth lap, but they were still treated to a phenomenal performance.

Racing less than two months after breaking his collarbone in a training crash on the road, Pidcock looked in supreme form as others tired in the hot and humid conditions.

Tom Pidcock ensures it is real gold. Credit: AP

Pidcock said: "It's nothing like any other race. The Olympics just transcends any sport. You compete and represent your country and everyone in your country is behind you, no matter in what sports they like. It's just national pride, it's unbelievable."

When asked how it felt to win gold, Pidcock said: "Not real really. It's pretty crazy that I became an Olympian and I was trying to tell myself at the start of the race it's special just to be here."