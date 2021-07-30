Former Olympic champion Luke Campbell has announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 33.

The Hull fighter won gold in the 2012 London games, triumphing in the bantamweight division before turning professional where he won 20 of his fights and lost four.

In a statement, Campbell said it is "the right time" to leave the ring, paying tribute to his East Yorkshire roots and thanking fans for their support throughout his career.

He tweeted: "After a lot of thought and reflection I have decided that now is the right time to hang up my gloves and retire from boxing.

"As soon as I first stepped into St Paul's Amateur Boxing Club in Hull, my dream was always to win the Olympics."By winning gold in London in 2012, in front of home support and my family, I had in many ways already achieved my hopes and aspirations in the sport before my professional career even started.

"So, while for many turning pro is where it all begins, for me it was more of a bonus. And what a bonus it turned out to be, achieving more than I ever expected and giving me memories I will never forget.

"From making my debut at Craven Park, to fighting at Wembley, beating domestic rivals, competing against pound-for-pound stars in America and here in the UK, headlining pay-per-views and always willing to take on anybody, it has been an incredible ride.

"Probably my proudest victory as a professional though has been winning the backing of the fans. Every fight, right the way from my debut on 13 June 2013 up to my last on 2 January 2021, the cheers and messages of encouragement have always been monumental.

"Throughout my career I have tried to test myself against the very best in the industry and never shied away from anyone. I'm so grateful this hasn't gone unnoticed from supporters and I appreciate you all."

Campbell said he is now looking forward to spending more time with his family after a difficult year.

He added: "The past year in boxing has been tough. An extremely long training camp away from family meant I was only able to spend a few days with my newborn child and also resulted in me having Christmas apart from them on the other side of the world. It's in these moments that you realise what is truly important in life.

"I have lived my dreams and accomplished more than I ever imagined I would. In the same way my dad was able to witness my greatest achievements, I want to be able to do that for my children and make sure I am always there to see their biggest triumphs.

"Boxing has been part of who I am since the age of 13 and I would not have been able to reach half the heights I have without the incredible support of my wife Lyndsey, who has been with me every step and every punch of the way. I cannot wait to spend more time with her and our three beautiful boys."