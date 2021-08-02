Jonny Brownlee: ''To finally call myself an Olympic champion is amazing.''

Play video

Jonny Brownlee says it 'feels amazing' to finally be an Olympic gold medallist after winning gold in a new event - the mixed triathlon relay.

The team of Leeds born Jess Learmonth and Jonny Brownlee and Georgia Taylor-Brown - who trains in Leeds - and Alex Yee - who went to Leeds Beckett university - romped to gold on Saturday morning.

Well prior to the Games Jonny admitted this could be his final Olympics but now says the lure of Paris in 3 years could be too great.

He won bronze in London, and Silver in Rio before completing his set this year.

''It feels absolutely amazing, I really feel like I've done my Olympics now. I've achieved more than I wanted to achieve at the Olympics, and to get a gold medal finally and call myself an Olympic champion is incredible.''

''As the years went by, my results were not as good as they could have been. I definitely wasn't a favourite going into this Olympics and it looked less likely.''

Alistair and Jonny Brownlee with their Gold and Silver medals for the Men's Triathlon in Rio Olympics.

His brother Alistair is the only athlete to hold two Olympic titles in the triathlon event, winning gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

But Jonny refused to touch or hold his gold medals until he had his own.

''I'm very superstitious occasionally, I don't really know where it came from. I didn't want to touch or hold his gold medal because I felt like if i touched it I wouldn't win one myself. So I had a few awkward moments at media days. So I managed to not touch it for all the years

Tokyo is Jonny's last Olympics and said his win is a great way to end his Olympic journey.