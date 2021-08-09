Good Morning Britain's Katy Rickitt swaps 6am for 6pm

Blog by ITV Calendar presenter Katy Rickitt

Hi I’m Katy Rickitt and I’m delighted to say I’ll be joining ITV Calendar for the next six months as one of your main presenters.

It is an absolute honour to be invited into your living rooms each evening, to deliver to you the work of such a fabulous team and to do so alongside such amazing presenters as Duncan Wood and Jon Mitchell… the pressure is on!

If you recognise me it’ll be from popping up on your screens in the early hours of the morning as a correspondent and presenter for Good Morning Britain. I’ve worked for the breakfast show for the last 10 years covering the North of England, a patch which can sometimes stretch from Scotland to the Watford gap!

During that time I’ve covered a variety of stories from across the country and the globe, including many you’ll be familiar with. From the Hillsborough inquests, to the devastating flooding in Fishlake.

I’ve also had the honour of interviewing some pretty extraordinary people, like the amazing centenarian Jack Reynolds from Chesterfield with whom we broke 4 world records: a tattoo at 104, a rollercoaster at 105, a zipwire at 106 and finally a soap appearance at 107! Each year Jack wanted to go bigger and better and it was up to myself and his daughter Jayne to travel the country and find a safe but satisfying thrill for her wonderful daredevil dad!

Originally from Northallerton in North Yorkshire, I grew up watching ITV Calendar, so it has always been a dream of mine to sit in the seat that’ll now be my regular perch for a while.

I joined ITV in 2007 after successfully applying for their trainee scheme. I’d asked to be placed at Calendar, but while on my hands and knees filming in a sheep pen at the Great Yorkshire Show I received a call to say I’d been accepted but that I’d be training in the West Country! I’ll admit I had to google map it! So it’s taken me a while to make my way back home but safe to say I’m extremely excited about it.

It’ll be lovely to swap my wellies for a nice dress and set my alarm for a sociable hour! But most importantly it is the ultimate privilege to return to my roots and keep you up to date with everything going on in this wonderful county.