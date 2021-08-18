Former Great Grimsby MP and Calendar presenter Austin Mitchell dies aged 86

Former Great Grimsby Labour MP and Calendar presenter Austin Mitchell has died in hospital this morning at the age of 86.

Austin worked as a journalist for Yorkshire Television from 1969-1977 and presented ITV Calendar before becoming an MP in 1977.

During his time at Calendar, he chaired the famous exchange between Brian Clough and Don Revie, following Clough's sacking as manager of Leeds United in 1974.

He represented Grimsby in the House of Commons until 2015 and passed away at Leeds General Infirmary.

He was elected in a by-election with pundits predicting he would lose, but the ex-lecturer held on to the seat for Labour, narrowly defeating Tory rival Robert Blair by 520 votes and giving Jim Callaghan’s beleaguered government hope it could cling on at the next general election.

His successor Melanie Onn said: "Austin will be greatly missed by many in Grimsby's Labour family and across the town where he was taken from the TV screen into the hearts of local people, always ready with a camera and amusing anecdote.

He was a larger than life character, secured lost pensions compensation for the last generation of Grimsby's fishermen and a vociferous opponent of council housing stock transfers to arms-length management organisations." She added: "Austin was unfailingly supportive to me as a new MP, still a bruising advocate of the Labour Party and gave his time, advice and expertise generously.

"It was a pleasure to get to know him and I send my heartfelt condolences to Linda, his family and close friends for their loss."

Labour leader Sir Keir Stamer also paid tribute saying: "I am saddened by the death of Austin Mitchell.

"Austin served his constituency of Great Grimsby with remarkable commitment for 38 years. There are few MPs whose dedication to their constituents would translate into changing their surname to ‘Haddock’ to promote local industry.

"His big sense of humour was matched by his deep Labour values. My thoughts are with his wife Linda and his children."

Mr Mitchell was named the High Steward of North East Lincolnshire when he stepped down as an MP.