Video report by Chris Kiddey

Tv presenter Jeff Stelling is once again walking for Prostate Cancer UK this week in his fourth 'March for Men' which has so far raised more than £1 million.

The 66-year-old is walking four marathons in four days - Jeff's latest walk is taking him from Harrogate Town's ground to Leeds United's Elland Road stadium, via Kirk Deighton Ranger's ground.

This is the former club of Lloyd Pinder, who met and struck up a friendship with Jeff on the first march but who later died from prostate cancer.

Jeff and Lloyd at the 2019 March for Men Credit: Prostate Cancer UK

Jeff went to Lloyd's funeral and Lloyd's widow Tina is talking part in today's walk. One in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime.

On the March through West Yorkshire

Jeff began his began his challenge on August 30th, when he was joined by 86 walkers, including his friend and Sky Sports colleague Chris Kamara, as he trekked from Newcastle United to rivals Sunderland, via Durham CCC’s Riverside Ground.

Three Angels

The tv host has raised almost £1.2 million for the leading men’s health charity over the past five years and this year is marching in memory of both Lloyd Pinder and football legend Ray Clemence.

For more information, advice and support, click here