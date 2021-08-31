Tour de Yorkshire cycling race cancelled for 2022

The Tour de Yorkshire cycling race has been cancelled for 2022 it has been announced by race organisers and Welcome to Yorkshire.

Organisers said that the impact of the pandemic and escalating financial challenges has meant that the even would be unviable next year, after being cancelled for the past two years.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive James Mason said: "This has been an intense period of back and forth discussions about the 2022 Tour de Yorkshire over many months.

"The race is a much-loved international sports event which showcases Yorkshire across the globe. So many people involved in the decision making process understand just how popular the race is.

"We had every intention for the race to go ahead but unfortunately, some of the circumstances were out of our control and sometimes you have to make big calls for the right reasons. "

Welcome to Yorkshire said that they will be focusing on other events and that they will continue to plan for future annual campaigns.

British Cycling Chief Executive Brian Facer said: "Clearly this is very disappointing news for everyone who recognises the value the Tour de Yorkshire brings to the county and to cycling in Britain.

"This is not just about the economic boost that top-level bike racing has brought to Yorkshire, but also in the huge numbers of people who have been inspired to cycle themselves.

"The local authorities in Yorkshire have done a fantastic job over recent years and deserve credit for trying to find a way forward. We will continue to work with Welcome to Yorkshire and A.S.O. to secure major cycling events in the future."