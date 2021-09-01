A charity that supports the Coastguard and search and rescue units across the coast of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire is appealing for more volunteers to come forward.

The National Coastwatch Institution is looking to recruit watchkeepers as part of its 'Eyes Along the Coast' campaign. The NCI is a national charity founded in 1994 and now runs 56 lookout stations in England and Wales including a site in Hornsea.

There are currently approximately 2600 volunteers who are trained to standards laid down by HM Coastguard.

Andrew Garvey, a volunteer at Hornsea, said his station had dealt with 14 incidents of 'life in danger' so far this year.

The charity receives no government funding and relies entirely on corporate and private donations, and the proceeds of local fund-raising activity. For full details about Coastwatch click here