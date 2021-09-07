Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Bramham.

Robert Baron, who was 57 years old and from Richmond, was riding on West Woods Road on Sunday 5 September, when he was involved in a collision with another motorbike and a car.

Mr Baron, known as Bob, was a husband and father to four children.

A police spokesperson said: "His Suzuki motorcycle was travelling towards Bramham when it was in collision with a Honda travelling in the opposite direction. A Bentley car was also travelling in front of the Honda.

The two motorcycles were in collision with each other and in doing so then collided with the Bentley.

Mr Baron was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died yesterday."

The rider of the Honda, a male in is 60s, also suffered serious, but not life threatening, injuries and was taken to hospital.