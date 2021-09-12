Captain Tobias completes Iron Man Challenge

Play video

Video report by Adam Fowler

Ten year old Tobias Weller has completed his most gruelling challenge yet - walking, swimming and triking his way to completing an Iron Man Challenge.

I feel awesome, simply awesome.

He told ITV Calendar at the finish line, 'It feels magnificent. This challenge has taken me over a year to complete and I'm so excited that I've finally reached my goal.'

The entire street came out to cheer Captain Tobias, who's autistic and has cerebral palsy, as completed his mammoth challenge.

Despite only being 10 years old he has already raised more than a hundred a fifty thousand pounds for charity after completing two marathons and he's already planning his next big challenge.