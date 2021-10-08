Hessle 'predator' sentenced to 40 years for sexual abuse over 14-year period

A man from Hessle has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being charged with 33 counts of sexual abuse.

Jamie Kendall, of Barnetby Road, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Friday 8 October after a jury reached a unanimous verdict of guilty following his trail.

The 35-year-old pleaded not guilty. The court heard how Kendall abused his position of trust deceitfully manipulating his four victims over a 14-year period.

Detective Constable Steve Bromby said:

Firstly, I would like to start by commending the bravery and courage of Kendall’s victims and having the strength to come forward and speak about their horrific experiences. “Although today’s sentencing is welcomed and Kendall is behind bars where he belongs, it still does not take away the pain he caused his victims. Detective Constable Steve Bromby, Humberside Police

He added: "I hope that this sentencing can provide his victims with some comfort in knowing that they, and nobody else will come to harm because of this predator.

"I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered a sexual abuse, if you come to us we will listen to and support you and act against those responsible.

"We work in partnership with the local authority and a number of local charities and agencies to ensure victims of this type of crime are offered advice and support whether they decide to pursue through the justice system or not.

"If you have been the victim of rape or sexual assault, there are various ways you can report it to the police. You can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, or you can report directly through our 101 number, or 999 in an emergency."