A scheme to inspire youngsters to take up rowing has got backing from triple Olympic Gold medallist Andy Triggs-Hodge, who grew up in Hebden near Grassington.

Active Row Leeds has been launched to provide indoor machines and coaching in secondary schools across the city. - and who knows, produce Olympians of the future.

Frazer Maude went to see how pupils are shaping up at Dixons Trinity Chapeltown.