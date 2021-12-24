16 arrested in Bradford historic child sex abuse investigation

West Yorkshire Police have arrested 16 people as part of an investigation into non-recent allegations of child sexual abuse in Bradford.

Police say the men, aged between 33 and 60, were arrested at addresses in West Yorkshire and London during a month-long investigation, with the offences relating to one female victim and occurring between 2002 and 2009.

They have all been interviewed and released pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes, of Bradford District Police, said: "This investigation forms part of West Yorkshire Police’s commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.

“Tackling child abuse is not something that any one agency can do in isolation though which is why we work closely with local authorities and other organisations and charities to support victims, bring offenders to justice and make our communities safer."

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse is being urged to report it to the police.

If you suspect a child is being abused, call Bradford Council's Contact Point on 01274 435600 in confidence and speak to a trained advisor or email childrens.enquiries@bradford.gov.uk

If you are worried about a child's immediate safety, contact the police by calling 999.

NAPAC (National Association for People Abused as Children) - 0808 801 0331 (10am to 9pm Monday to Thursday and 10am to 6pm on Fridays). Registered charity, based in the UK, providing support and information for people abused in childhood

Help & support

Bradford Thrive & Survive - 0808 2800 999 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4:30pm; closed for half an hour lunch at 1pm)

The One Front Door helpline is completely free and confidential, and the call will not show up on itemised bills.

Anah Project - 0845 960 6011 - An experienced and support service for women fleeing any form of abuse, based in West Yorkshire

Bradford Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Survivors Service - 0800 448 0710 - Supporting women and girls who have experienced sexual violence at any time in their lives