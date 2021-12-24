A young carer from Harrogate was one of the "inspirational individuals" invited to The Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Jasmine Clark, 14, and her family joined people who have stepped up to support their communities during the pandemic.

The concert will be shown on ITV at 7:30pm this evening and will pay tribute to the work of people and organisations across the UK since the coronavirus outbreak.

The concert was attended by people from across the UK. Credit: PA

Jasmine cares for her brother, 15-year-old Dylan who has health problems and additional needs. Jasmine has also recently provided emotional support for her mum who has struggled with her mental health due to lockdowns and moving home.

She said: "I felt very special knowing that I got chosen to go to London and be part of this amazing opportunity. I can't express it with words, but I can say how grateful I am to be who I am today."

The Duchess of Cambridge says the pandemic has taught us all how much “we need each other” and how acts of kindness have brought “comfort and relief” during what has been very distressing times.

The charity Action for Children, who are supported by The Duchess, give Jasmine a break from her caring responsibilities.

Natasha Norman, from the charity, said: "It felt so heartwarming to be invited to The Duchess of Cambridge's carol service with Jasmine and her family.

"I feel so proud of all our young people and families, and their bravery in overcoming the challenges they often face in their caring roles. The carol service was truly a day to remember - and we all want to thank The Duchess for inviting us."

The Duchess’ festive event includes carols from the Westminster Abbey choir, and performances from Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding.

There are also readings from her husband, Prince William and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, whose husband, Derek Draper, has been seriously ill with Covid.

