﻿A court has heard that there is "no issue" over whether a man accused of murdering a mother and three children in Killamarsh near Sheffield caused their deaths.

Damien Bendall, 31, appeared at Derby Crown Court today following the killings last September.

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent on the morning of September 19.

Bendall is charged with four counts of murder and one count of rape.

At a hearing today, Bendall spoke only to confirm his name.

He was not asked to enter a plea to the charges, but the court heard that it is not disputed that he caused the deaths.

Bendall, who appeared in the dock flanked by five security guards, was remanded in custody. A trial date has been set for March 21.