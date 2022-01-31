Transfer deadline day in the Calendar region

Huddersfield Town have signed goalkeeper Jamal Blackman for the rest of the season.The 6’ 7” tall goalkeeper, who was a free agent after departing Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC at the end of 2021, has joined the Club on a contract running until 31 May 2022 inclusive.

As his registration was last with Los Angeles, the move is pending international clearance.

Jamal Blackman Credit: Huddersfield Town

Doncaster Rovers have signed forward Reo Griffiths from French side Olympique Lyon on a two-and-a-half year contract subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old has spent the past few years overseas after coming through the ranks at Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

He scored 41 goals and assisted a further 12 in 44 appearances for Spurs’ U18s side prior to his move to France.