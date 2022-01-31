Transfer deadline day in the Calendar region
Huddersfield Town have signed goalkeeper Jamal Blackman for the rest of the season.The 6’ 7” tall goalkeeper, who was a free agent after departing Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC at the end of 2021, has joined the Club on a contract running until 31 May 2022 inclusive.
As his registration was last with Los Angeles, the move is pending international clearance.
Doncaster Rovers have signed forward Reo Griffiths from French side Olympique Lyon on a two-and-a-half year contract subject to international clearance.
The 21-year-old has spent the past few years overseas after coming through the ranks at Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
He scored 41 goals and assisted a further 12 in 44 appearances for Spurs’ U18s side prior to his move to France.