Kell Brook vs Amir Khan: The grudge match a decade in the making

ITV News sports reporter Arif Ahmed looks ahead to a keenly anticipated War of the Roses clash

It is a fight that has been talked about for over a decade.

In that time there have been whispers, tentative talks. But for a long time it seemed as though Kell Brook versus Amir Khan might be destined never to happen.

However, on the 19th of February, Sheffield's Brook will finally step into the ring against Bolton's Khan in a long-awaited trans-Pennine grudge match.

And the pre-fight preamble is no less tetchy for having been delayed for so long.

Fresh from his training camp in Fuerteventura, Brook told ITV News. "I don't like him.

"He's got no respect for me, he looks down his nose at me, you don't need to do that. I've achieved great things in my career.

"I've dreamt about this moment for a long time. I've made sure I've put all the work in, I've ticked all the right boxes.

"I'm super confident I'm going to go in there and get the victory. I believe I will knock him out, I believe I will stop him."

Brook will fight Khan on Feb 19th Credit: PA

The antipathy between the pair dates back over 15 years.

They sparred together as amateurs, when Khan claims he would regularly beat Brook up. Brook's recollections differ.

Now, in just over a week's time, the trash talk will stop and the scores will officially be settled on the canvas.

Brook said: "He's mugged the boxing game for as long as he can. It's come to the stage now where he's got nowhere else to go.

"He's never been super-confident that he could beat me. If he did he would've got rid of me a long time ago."

Brook won the IBF welterweight title in 2014 Credit: PA

While the fight is long-anticipated, it could be argued that – with both boxers in the twilight of their careers – it comes five years too late.

Not Brook, who at 35 insists he is still in peak condition. He said: "The teacher says to me 'better late than never'. The fans are still going to see the best version of me and believe you me I feel 23 again."

However, in a career spanning 39 fights, Brook says he has achieved everything he's ever wanted and he admits there have been conversations with his family about hanging up his gloves after the fight.

"It's been mentioned but we're just going to see. What else am i going to do? I'm still enjoying it this is what we're going to have to talk about.

"I might hang up my gloves or I might be searching for the next fresh cat coming through the rankings."