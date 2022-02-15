Police have arrested a man on suspicion of shooting the driver of a Lamborghini in Sheffield.

The 20-year-old victim was in a black Lamborghini on Ecclesall Road when he was shot at on 7 February.

He managed to escape and got into a white Rolls Royce with two others on Whirlowdale Road before leaving the scene.

They travelled towards Sheffield Rugby Club before calling emergency services.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. Both the Lamborghini and the Rolls Royce were damaged by gunfire in the incident.

A 25-year-old man from Barnsley, who was arrested on Saturday, has been released on bail while police continue their enquires.