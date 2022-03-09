Leeds based airline Jet2 has confirmed it is suspending its services to Poland due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Jet2 is postponing flights to Krakow from March 24 until the end of May.

In a statement, the airline said affected passengers would be refunded.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: "Due to current circumstances, we have taken the decision to suspend our flights and city breaks programmes to Krakow from 24th March up to and including 26th May.

"Where customers are affected by any programme changes, we will automatically cancel their booking with a full refund.

"We are planning a phased restart to Krakow from 27th May and we will of course keep customers updated."