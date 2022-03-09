Two men have been found guilty of murdering Sheffield solicitor and father-of-two Khuram Javed.

The 30 year old was shot and stabbed three times near Bramall Lane on April 10 last year.

A jury at Sheffield Crown Court unanimously found Tinashe Kampira, 20, and a 19-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, guilty of his murder.

They were also convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Two other men - Sohidul Mohamed, 24, and Saydul Mohammed, 22, of the Greenway in Sheffield - were found guilty of assisting an offender.

Police were called to Clough Road after shots were fired there on April 10 last year Credit: MEN Media

Tributes to Mr Javed, who worked as a solicitor at a law firm in London Road, poured in after news of his death broke.

The Justice for All People campaign posted on Facebook: "It is with great sadness to announce the tragic death of Khuram Javed son of Javed Khan family and friends have taken to social media to express their grief on the tragic passing of the University of Sheffield law graduate."

Allama Iqbal Sunday Cricket League posted: "It is with great sadness to inform you that our beloved brother Khuram Javed has returned to Allah.."

Another mourner posted: "I have known him from such [a] young age and I can't compliment him enough - one of the best kids I have known all my life."

Tinashe Kampira, the 19-year-old, Sohidul Mohamed and Saydul Mohammed will all be sentenced on March 17.