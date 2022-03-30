A terror cell with "deeply entrenched" ring-wing views has been found guilty of a combined total of 18 offences.

The group, who advocated racist violence and made weapons, was exposed by an undercover police officer.

Daniel Wright, Liam Hall, Stacey Salmon, who were all from Keighley, formed the cell with Samuel Whibley, from Anglesey.

They were charged with a range of offences including possession of a firearm and sharing publications that encourage terrorism.

Police uncovered a partially created 3D printed gun. Credit: Counter Terrorism Police North East

A jury at Sheffield Crown Court heard how the defendants would meet online to share right-wing views, influence and indoctrinate others and endorse the use of violence to further their cause.

They were arrested in May last year after an undercover counter-terrorism officer infiltrated their Telegram chat.

The officer found that the group were planning to bypass UK gun legislation by 3D printing a firearm.

Following their arrest, a partially constructed gun was recovered from the home of Hall and Salmon in Keighley. Experts confirmed the weapon could have been lethal if fully assembled.

Other weapons were also recovered from the homes of the defendants, in addition to chemicals, practical guides for making explosives and extreme right-wing texts and videos.

Chemicals and guides to making explosives were found. Credit: Counter Terrorism Police North East

When the trial began in January, Annabel Darlow QC, prosecuting, said the defendants were members of an "extreme fascist" cell during the first four months of 2021.

She said the cell "embraced extreme right-wing propaganda and celebrated racist violence and killing" and the defendants demonstrated an active interest in the manufacture of explosives and weaponry.

Ms Darlow said: "They sought out the means and technical information required to manufacture firearms at home, using 3D printers to print plastic parts which could then be assembled together with metal components, with the intention of creating functional and lethal firearms."

Daniel Wright, 29, of Whinfield Avenue, Keighley, was found guilty of disseminating a terrorist publication, possessing articles for terrorist purposes, and the collection of information contrary to the Terrorism Act.

He was also found guilty of possessing and manufacturing a firearm.

His friend Liam Hall, 31, of Hill Top Walk, Keighley, was cleared of possessing articles for terrorist purposes but found guilty of possessing and manufacturing a firearm.

Hall's partner Stacey Salmon, 29, of the same address, was also cleared of possessing articles for terrorist purposes but found guilty of possessing a firearm.

Samuel Whibley, 29, of Derwen Deg, Menai Bridge, Anglesey, was found guilty of the encouragement of terrorism, and disseminating a terrorist publication.

Det Chief Supt Martin Snowden, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: "The vitriolic hatred expressed by these defendants went far beyond an intolerance of others.

"They are terrorists, with a deeply entrenched extreme right-wing mindset and a desire to act on those beliefs.

“While the group had no clear target at the time of their arrest, they pushed relentlessly for violent action in pursuit of their objectives."

The group are due to be sentenced at a later date.