Bradford man who has only been running a year completes marathon during Ramadan

Report by Sarah Clark

A man from Bradford has succeeded in running his first marathon while fasting for the holy month of Ramadan.

Emon Choudhury decided to challenge himself to follow in his late father's footsteps.

He used to run marathons for charity and raised £31,000 to build an orphanage in Bangladesh.

After his death last year, Emon decided to complete the race to raise money for orphans in Nepal.

But to ensure his safety, he ensured he followed strict advice from health experts and an intense training routine.

"I spoke to the doctor in the morning and said what you are doing is dangerous and there were times in the race where I was running diagonally and people were pulling me to the middle and saying are you alright but I persevered.

"I always knew I was capable of doing it. It's just the case of mind over matter."

He was able to take his last sip of water at 5:06am on the morning of the run.

It was 5:06am when Emon drank his last sip of water Credit: Emon Choudhury

The 37 year old completed the course in Manchester in 5 hours 26 minutes.

"It was weird because I have done marathons before but when I got over this finishing line, I didn't feel that euphoric sensation because I knew my challenge hadn't finished, because I still had 4 hours to go till I could eat or drink."

He now dreams to follow in his dad's footsteps with more challenging fundraising events set for the future.