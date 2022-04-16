Detectives investigating a fatal shooting at a car wash in Sheffield have arrested a 23-year-old man.

Lamar Leroy Griffiths died in hospital on the 29th of March after being shot whilst sat in his BMW at Diamond Hand Car wash on Burngreave Road.

Police cordon in place after fatal shooting on Burngreave Road Credit: ITV News

South Yorkshire Police said a man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender after he was seen driving a car linked to the murder.

DCI Mick Hakin, leading the investigation, said: “Our detectives and officers have been keen to progress this investigation, and this has resulted in this arrest being made yesterday.

“We have been piecing together everything we have uncovered so far, but we are still keen for anyone who may know something – no matter how small they think that is – to get in contact with us so we can continue to determine what happened in the lead up to, and after, Lamar was killed.”

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 774 of 29 March. They are also appealing for Dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage which can be emailed into enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.