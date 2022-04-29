Play Brightcove video

A world famous Michelin-starred pub has been given planning permission to begin the rebuilding process after it was almost completely destroyed by fire.

The Star Inn, in Harome, North Yorkshire, has been closed since November after a blaze ripped through the 14th century thatched building.

It is currently shrouded in scaffolding and protective covers.

The plans include replacing the thatched roof. Credit: ITV News

But restoration work on the grade-II listed building could begin within weeks after plans were passed.

Andrew Pern, who has owned the business for 25 years, said: "The thatched inn is part of the community, and we're very much part of the community, and that's what I love about the place. And that's why we'll make it rise from the ashes again."

Around 50 diners were in the restaurant when the fire, which was thought to have been deliberate, started on 24 November.

Forty firefighters tackled the blaze and everyone escaped unharmed, but the building, which hosts weddings and other functions, was left unusable.

No-one has been charged over the incident.

Mr Pern said: "It was a bit depressing really. It's that heartstopping moment of 'oh my god', It's not just the 25 years that I've been here but the centuries of history that we’re responsible for - and it's just a mess. It's soul destroying really."

Forty firefighters tackled the blaze in November last year Credit: Twitter/HelenSteelITV

Millions of pounds will now be spent returning the pub to its former glory, including installing a new roof after the thatched one was destroyed.

The pub employs around 50 members of staff Mr Pern said it would be a relief to see them return to work.

"It'll be quite a strange feeling," he said. "Definitely a big sigh of relief, to actually open those doors. I'm sure we'll have a good party, as we're quite social types around these parts."