A man described by police as a "budding Alan Titchmarsh" has been arrested after a raid on a cannabis farm.

In a tongue-in-cheek post on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police said the "keen gardener" was in a property on Sturton Road, in Burngreave, Sheffield, when they executed a search warrant.

The post, on the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team's page, said: "We thought it would be silly to knock and let anyone know we were coming, so flew through the front door like a hot knife through butter using our 16 kilogramme iron door key.

"As the front door travelled at speed, so did the sole occupant of the address, running through a room full of cannabis plants like a scene out of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels in an attempt to escape.

"The keen gardener wasn’t hanging around to discuss the finer details of indoor horticulture, rather more legging it from police.

"Our teams swift actions stopped the budding Alan Tichmarsh as he made his way towards the back door where he was promptly arrested."

The team said there were 50 mature cannabis plants in the property. A 26-year-old man was charged with drug cultivation.The post ended by emphasising that cannabis farms are often part of organised crime and can be linked to serious violence and modern slavery.

It added: "As in this case, amateurish and dangerous interference with electrical supplies at residential properties pose a real safety risk to those inside the address and neighbouring properties. Proactive activity like this is essential to keep communities safe."