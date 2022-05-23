The parents of a man who from Sheffield who killed himself after developing a gambling addiction say the government's response to a coroner's warnings about other potential victims has been "woeful".

Jack Ritchie, who was 24, took his own life in Vietnam in 2017 after running up huge debts.

At his inquest in March this year, coroner David Urpeth said he would write to the government with warnings about how future deaths can be prevented.

He said there was a particular need for more training for GPs about gambling disorders.

Mr Urpeth told the hearing that the "evidence showed there were still significant gaps" in provision for gambling disorders and warnings about the dangers of gambling.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said it was "undertaking the most comprehensive review of gambling laws in 15 years to make sure they are fit for the digital age" and a white paper would be published shortly.

Liz and Charles Ritchie, parents of Jack Ritchie

But Mr Ritchie's parents, Charles and Liz, say most of the proposed changesd had been outlined before the inquest and they would fail to fix a "broken system".

'Many more will die'

Charles Ritchie said: "This response is as woeful as the failings the coroner accused the Government of at the inquest.

"More than 400 people every year in England are dying because of gambling, more than one person every single day, and this will not stop the deaths.

"This is supposed to be a response that addresses the coroner’s deep concern to prevent deaths, but fails to recognise that many more people will die as long as safety warnings and treatment available keep on following industry-friendly messaging which continues to blame the individual."

The inquest heard Mr Ritchie developed problems after he started using fixed odds betting terminals aged 16 or 17.

Liz and Charles Ritchie believe failures on the part of UK authorities to address gambling issues contributed to their son's death.

After Jack's death they set up the charity Gambling With Lives, to call for reform of the industry.

They want to see a levy on gambling companies to pay for "independent public health messaging, research and treatment". They also want a ban on advertising and the introduction of affordability checks.

Liz Ritchie said: "We do not have justice for Jack. Jack was told that gambling was a safe bit of fun and that becoming addicted was his fault, and the coroner understood this.

"Currently the gambling companies that aggressively market products that have higher addiction and at-risk rates than heroin control the funding for public safety messages, children’s education, treatment and research. The government seems to be saying here that this system, the one that killed our son, will continue."

A government spokesperson said: "The tragic death of Jack Ritchie is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences harmful gambling can have on individuals, their families and friends."As set out in our response to the Preventing Future Deaths report, we are committed to working with the NHS and stakeholders to ensure those experiencing gambling-related harms are able to access the quality treatment and support they need, when they need it."

Help and support