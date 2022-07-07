The family of a man who died after an attack in Doncaster say they are "devastated" after police launched a murder investigation.

Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, died in hospital after being found injured a on South Parade in Doncaster city centre at 4.23am on 2 July.

He had injuries to his head, abdomen and chest.

Steven Ling of Park Drain, Westwoodside in Doncaster, has been charged with murder.

The 38-year-old was remanded into custody after appearing in court on Monday.

Mr Chojnowski's family said: "We are devastated beyond words and are struggling to accept that he is no longer with us.

"He was taken before his time at a young age of 28 and now he will never be able to have the family he wanted to have. He had his whole life ahead of him."

Det Chief Insp Rebecca Hodgman, appealed for information. She said: "We are still keen to speak to a number of people who were in the area of South Parade in the early hours of Saturday morning, and may have witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it."Anyone with information is urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.