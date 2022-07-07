Play Brightcove video

Pictures have been released showing the inside of two new hospitals being built under one roof in Leeds in a project costing hundreds of millions of pounds.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has released a video taking viewers on a tour through the new adult hospital at the city's general infirmary and a new children's hospital.

The design, by architects Perkins & Will, shows how the two new hospitals will be brought into a single building.

The new Leeds Children’s Hospital will include all in-patient maternity and specialist neonatal services to become the largest single site maternity centre in the UK. It will have ensuite single patient rooms for expectant parents.

A lounge in the new maternity department. Credit: Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

The new facilities will include theatres for day case surgery to reduce the number of inpatient hospital stays.

There will be new green spaces and a multi-storey car park.

An "innovation village" for research, innovation and technology in health and life sciences will also be created.

Credit: Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Accountants say the new hospitals will support 3,000 new jobs and provide a boost of up to £11.2billion for the region's economy.

Dame Linda Pollard, chair of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "The building of two new hospitals in Leeds is one of the most important developments in the city for a generation.

An aerial image of the new hospitals. Credit: Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

"Not only will it bring further improvements in healthcare across the region, it will also play a vital role in regenerating the city centre and drive economic growth across the north."

The trust is finalising its business case for the project, which will be submitted in the coming weeks. Previous estimates put the cost of the scheme at over £600million.

The build is due to be part of the government's stated commitment to deliver 40 new hospitals by 2030.