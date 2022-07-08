Police have arrested a man over the death of a boy who was hit by a car in Leeds.

The five-year-old was taken to hospital after the collision with a black Nissan Note in Back Camberley Street, Beeston, but died a short time later

The incident happened at about 4.55pm on Thursday, 7 July.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Officers from the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV, to call 101.

