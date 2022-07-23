A kitten that went missing from home on the Yorkshire coast has been reunited with her owners after being found 85 miles away.

Black and white cat Loki slipped through the front door of her home in Filey on 8 July. A week later she mysteriously reappeared in Bradford.

The mischievous kitten's owner, Claire Harrison, had her microchipped recently and placed a missing notification on the chip when they realised she had gone missing.

She was found when a woman opened her back door in Bradford and Loki ran inside. She called a RSPCA inspector who scanned her for a chip and contacted Miss Harrison.

Loki was reunited with Ben 10, and George, six Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Adam Dickinson then transported her to the charity's York, Harrogate and district branch.

He said: "We don’t know whether Loki got into someone’s car or not. But she’s travelled quite a distance from Filey - she’s certainly not walked that.

"When I examined her there was a shaved patch of fur on her side, so I assumed she had been recently neutered, which is when cats are usually microchipped.

“I don’t think we’ll ever find out how Loki managed to get to Bradford to be honest. But the main thing is she is back with her owners, unharmed and doing well.

"Her story shows the importance of microchipping your cat. Most cats we find aren’t and finding updated chips can be rare too as you often discover they still have the breeders’ names still on them or phone numbers ring out.

"Responsible owners ensure their animals are neutered and microchipped. Loki’s owner did just that and as a result we were able to reunite the family with their pet."

