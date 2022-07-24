Play Brightcove video

The last remaining part at Eggborough Power Station in North Yorkshire has been demolished.

The 50,000-tonne steel framed Boiler House and 200 metre high chimney were collapsed over a 10 second period just after 10am on Sunday 24 July.

The coal-fired power station, which was decommissioned in 2018, started generating electricity in 1967 and produced enough to power the equivalent of Leeds and Sheffield combined, employing 300 people.

Once heralded as a landmark in Eggborough, the former structures which were built in the 1960s had reached the end of the operational life.

The demolition will make way for the regeneration of the area into industrial warehouses.

St Francis Group Director of Operations Simon Dale said ‘On behalf of St Francis Group and Marshall CDP, I would like to thank the DSM Team for their successful and safe implementation of our final explosive event at the former Eggborough Power Station plant. DSM have worked tirelessly to ensure that the demolition was safe, within budget and to time minimising the disruption to the area, local residents and businesses. Planning a demolition of this nature warrants careful consideration of health and safety, value for money and success and I am pleased to say that we have achieved all three today’.

DSM Project Manager, James Fincham said: ‘The work that has been put in by the team over the past 36 months to plan and prepare for today is a testament to them’. ‘The site will now be cleared back to a brown field site for an incoming developer. It is anticipated that more than 99% of the materials resulting from the demolition will be recycled and re-used within the construction industry’.