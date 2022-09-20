Anglian Water has confirmed the proposed location for a huge new reservoir in Lincolnshire.

The company wants to build a reservoir measuring 5 sq km between the villages of Scredington and Helpringham near Sleaford. It would be roughly the size of Grafham Water, the country's third largest reservoir, which is also managed by Anglian Water.

A public consultation will begin in October.

Anglian Water said the reservoir would supply up to 160 million litres of water a day, enough for 500,000 homes. The company said properties in Lincolnshire and the immediate area would be prioritised to receive the water provided.

A diagram of the proposed site. Credit: Anglian Water

But a petition against the planned development has already received more than 2,000 signatures.

Laura Wesley, who started the petition, wrote: "It’s affecting 58 properties, people's livelihoods, their farms, homes.

"Not only is it affecting peoples homes, people are losing their homes, their farms, all that people have worked so hard for, passed down in generations, Just being taken from under them... it’s appalling that they can do this."

Local residents have started a petition against the plans Credit: Change.org

Others signing the petition described how the plans would put "prime agricultural land" under water and negatively impact businesses and livelihoods.

Geoff Darch, of Anglian Water, said the company had been in contact with affected residents.

He added: "The project will create a new strategic water resource to support water supply to Anglian customers. It will help secure water supplies for future generations, so we can address the challenges of a changing climate, environmental protection and population growth.

"Our proposals go beyond just building a new reservoir, we will create new habitats for wildlife and places for people and create great natural places to explore, and exciting new leisure facilities for people to enjoy."

The company announced its plans for two huge new reservoirs last month, with much of England in the grip of widespread drought.

It said the reservoirs were a long-term investment, with a cost of at least £1bn each, but insisted the expenditure would not cause an immediate rise in water bills.

