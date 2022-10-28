A rare book laced with deadly poison has been discovered in a library in Leeds.

Experts from Leeds Central Library say the seemingly unassuming book owes its bright green colour to a dye containing lethal arsenic.

My Own Garden: The Young Gardener's Yearbook was published in 1855 and had been safely tucked away at Leeds Central Library until senior librarian Rhian Isaac discovered it on a database from The Poison Book Project.

Rhian Isaac discovered the lethal book. Credit: Leeds City Council

Ms Isaac said: "As a librarian, it’s always incredibly exciting to discover any sort of rare, or unusual book in our collection.

"But this project is also really important as it helps librarians across the world work together and understand how and when these books were made as well as what steps we can take to keep track of them and make sure they are safely stored and cared for."

Ms Isaac added that heavy metals were commonly used to create "a very aesthetically pleasing shade of green", but that people at the time "probably didn't understand the many different ways [substances like arsenic] could be ingested".

The book was published in 1855. Credit: Leeds City Council

An inscription in the toxic book shows it was gifted to Caroline Gott by her father William in 1855.

Both were descendants of prominent wool merchant Benjamin Gott, who once owned Armley Mills.

Ms Isaacs said: "The fact that this particular book also once belonged to the Gott family means its story is also a part of Leeds's history and, with some careful handling and storage, can continue to be part of our collection for many years to come."

