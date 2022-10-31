Human remains have been found at a recycling site in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police received a call shortly before 10am today to reports of human remains being found at a recycling site on Knowsthorpe Way, near Stourton in Leeds.

Officers and forensic teams have been on site assessing the remains and have not confirmed whether they are that of an adult or child.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: " At 9.57am today, police received a report of human remains having been found at a waste recycling firm, in Knowsthorpe Way, Leeds.

"Officers are attending the scene to assess the remains and establish the circumstances."

Police have been searching the site on Knowsthorpe Lane Credit: YapApp

