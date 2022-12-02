Police have made an arrest after a man tried to snatch a baby from a pram.

A mother was with her children in Acre Crescent, in the Eccleshill area of Bradford, on Sunday, 27 November, when a man approached her and started a conversation.

He then tried to take her baby from the pram.

West Yorkshire Police said a 40-year-old man had been arrested.

Anyone with information should contact the force via 101.

