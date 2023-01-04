Play Brightcove video

Video report by Peter Hampshire

People at a mosque in Halifax have come together in aid of one of West Yorkshire's poorest neighbourhoods, serving free hot food at sunset every Thursday.

Halifax Community Fridge has operated from Madni Mosque on Gibbet Street for over 900 consecutive days, redistributing more than half a million items since 2020.

Set in Park Ward, latest stats show that more than half of children in the area live in poverty with households claiming universal credit payments at double the Yorkshire average.

The Fridge has a diverse range of visitors who visit to collect food but also for social interaction, being pointed to other welfare services around Calderdale by volunteers.

One of those volunteers is Abid Karim, who dished out lentil curry and boiled rice on Jilani Kitchen's opening night. He said: "We feel it's massively needed. This is somewhere within the local community and is quite discreet."

Food is prepared nearby at Ittefaq Catering and carried over the road by volunteers

Finding inspiration from a 600-year-old kitchen in Baghdad where sunni and shiite muslims eat together, the volunteers have integrated themselves locally to help people of all ages and ethnicities.

Volunteer Waseem Khan said: "We've had a 95-year-old woman come to visit. That touched all of our hearts and we help that lady every single day of the week."

Starting the service as winter bites and energy costs continue to soar, doors stayed open through Eid, Christmas and the Queen's death. They're now starting a winter coat scheme.

Labour MP for Halifax Holly Lynch knows the impact the service is having in this part of Calderdale. She said: "It's an incredible community project that's been set up predominantly by young people. "

