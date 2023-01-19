A banned driver who fled the scene after killing a cyclist in an 80mph crash has been jailed.

Lee Beevers, 27, caused 33-year-old Alan Tankard fatal injuries in the high-speed collision on a 30mph section of Wakefield Road, Normanton, West Yorkshire, on 13 April last year.

After driving off, his burnt-out Honda Civic was found nearby. Beevers was arrested the next day.

Beevers, of Normanton View, Normanton, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop after a road accident, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and no insurance.

He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison and banned from driving for five years and three months.

In a statement, Mr Tankard’s family said: "He left Alan in the road, dead or dying, whilst he covered his tracks in an attempt to destroy evidence of his crime.

“He will never know the pain and suffering he has caused. How he left the scene of the crash and showed such little regard for another human’s life shows the type of person he is. He has taken Alan away from us and things will never be the same again."

Det Con Simon Marshall, of the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, described the incident as "completely avoidable".

He added: "My thoughts at this time remain with Alan’s family. Nothing can ever bring him back to them, but I hope that the sentence passed today will help them as they continue to process their loss."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...